Flames sign Stanley Cup champ Nazem Kadri to 7-year deal

NHL star Nazem Kadri has a new home.

The Stanley Cup champion signed a seven-year, $49 million contract Thursday with the Calgary Flames, the organization announced.

The move came shortly after the Flames traded Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to free up salary cap space.

“Nazem is a highly competitive top six player who makes our center ice position deep. He brings a high skill level and determination to our group, combined with his recent experience of a Stanley Cup championship,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said.

Kadri helped the Colorado Avalanche win a title last season and waited a while to sign with a team.

Calgary has been wheeling and dealing in the offseason. After losing Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and a conditional first-round draft pick.

Kadri is an added bonus in a busy offseason.

“This is an exciting day for my family. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base and organization. I’ve always loved the city of Calgary, and I look forward to giving everything I have to this team,” Kadri said.

Kadri had 87 points — 28 goals and 59 assists — in 71 games for the Avalanche last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.