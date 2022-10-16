First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports

First lady Jill Biden was an honorary captain for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as the team looked to stay undefeated against NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Like several Eagles players and Santa Claus before her, fans of the only unbeaten team left in NFL reportedly booed Biden when she stepped onto Lincoln Financial Field.

Several people in attendance for the Eagles game tweeted about the apparent loud boos she received.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Biden led fans in a rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly,” was on hand for the coin toss and was seen talking to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Biden was at the event to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. She was joined on the field by cancer patients and survivors as well as their families.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN, NFL FANS IRATE AFTER REFS MISS BLATANT TRIP

President Biden and Jill Biden are both huge Eagles fans. The current president was at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl LII when Philadelphia won their first title in a classic game against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

The president praised Eagles fans in May 2021.

“Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world,” Biden said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A win on Sunday would keep the Eagles on top of the NFL world.