Fight at popular Lions tailgate spot turns deadly as 1 killed, another wounded in shooting

A fight at a popular tailgating spot for the Detroit Lions turned deadly on Sunday after the team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Michigan.

One person was killed and another was in critical condition following the fight in Eastern Market – a neighborhood located just blocks from the stadium, according to officials. Detroit Police Chief James White said a man in his 30s was arrested, according to the Detroit News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Tailgating, drinking and guns. They don’t mix,” White said, per the outlet. “It’s ridiculous. If you’re going to fight, then fight.

“Everyone has to have a gun. It makes them feel tough. And now, we’ve got two people shot, and one dead, and another suspect who is going to face some serious charges, probably murder.”

White said the two people involved in the fight started to get into a fighting stance when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots. One person was fatally shot and the other was rushed to a hospital.

BAKER MAYFIELD’S RUSHING TOUCHDOWN HELPS LIFT BUCS TO NARROW VICTORY OVER LIONS

White said officers who were working in the area for the game responded to the scene and arrested the suspect immediately.

“A large fight broke out (which) dispersed after a few minutes,” White said. “They reconvened a few feet away from where the initial fight started.

“The two fighters put up their hands like they were about to fight each other … one of the people in the fight, a male from Oak Park, pulls out a gun and fires at least twice. Two people were struck.”

Police said they recovered two weapons from the scene, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t clear what the issue was that started the fight. White pointed to a “lack of conflict resolution.” He said the suspect was licensed to carry a gun.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.