Fever’s Caitlin Clark gets technical foul after swiping at Lynx player

Caitlin Clark was hit with a technical foul during the Indiana Fever’s 81-74 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday afternoon.

Clark was dribbling down the floor in the third quarter after she forced a turnover. Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini fouled Clark in an attempt to stop her momentum. The two got tangled up near half court, and as Clark tried to get her hand away, she swiped at Zandalasini and hit her in the face.

Zandalasini favored her eye after she was hit. WNBA officials then reviewed the play and decided to give Clark a technical foul for a “hostile act.”

The Fever rookie is three technical fouls away from a one-game suspension.

Clark had 17 points and six assists in the win. She also turned the ball over six times, setting a record for most turnovers in a single season.

The Fever had the Target Center cheering for Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. There were several fans who were wearing Clark Iowa T-shirts.

“There were a lot of Fever fans. They were cheering, going crazy,” Clark said, via the Indy Star. “A lot of people that probably supported me when I was here playing with Iowa, but it’s a great venue, the Target Center is awesome.

“I mean, I just I remember when I was here in college, and people were lined up like overnight to try to get in the door, and they just love women’s basketball. The city supports women’s basketball, obviously the history here and what the Lynx have been able to do. But yeah, I mean, I guess there’s a little magic in here. Who knows? Knock on wood, because we do come back.”

With the win, the Fever are 11-14 on the season. The team only won 13 games last season.

Indiana is seventh in the standings, just one game behind the Phoenix Mercury in the win column.

