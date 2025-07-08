Fever-Wings ‘sequel’ relocated to 20,000-seat arena as Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers set to face each other

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark’s presence on the Indiana Fever led to opposing teams changing venues to a larger seating capacity to host thousands more fans than usual for games.

But this year’s first-round pick, Dallas Wings All-Star guard Paige Bueckers, makes the draw even bigger on Aug. 1 when these teams are set to face off in Dallas.

The American Airlines Center, home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and the NHL’s Dallas Stars, will be the site for Fever-Wings on that date as it’s expected to fit around 20,000 spectators.

The Wings’ usual home court is found at the College Park Center in Arlington, which fits just 7,000 fans.

This matchup is dubbed “The Sequel,” as these two teams played in a sold-out American Airlines Center on June 27.

It was a high-scoring bout, where the Fever came away with the victory on the road, 94-86. Clark, who was dealing with an injury, didn’t play in the game, but Bueckers led her team with 27 points and six assists in the loss.

For Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell exploded for 32 points, seven assists and three rebounds, while Alyiah Boston added 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win.

Clark’s status now remains uncertain, as she’s missed the last five contests with a groin injury. She also dealt with a left quad strain earlier this season, which also led to five missed games.

Clark has played just nine games this year, averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. The Fever have been able to keep strong during her absences, owning a 9-9 overall record, which puts them third in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Wings didn’t get the resurgence they thought would come by adding Bueckers and others this offseason. They own the worst record in the Western Conference at 6-13 on the year.

But Bueckers has been showing out in her rookie season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, as she earned what should be the first of many All-Star nods.

