Fever star Caitlin Clark named captain for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game after receiving over 1 million votes

Caitlin Clark has been named one of the two captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the league and the Indiana Fever jointly announced on Sunday.

The game will be held at the Fever’s home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis on July 19.

Clark, who was an All-Star last season, has earned the most votes across the league with 1,293,526. This will be the first time she has been an All-Star Game captain.

The Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier is the other captain, and along with Clark, they will choose their All-Star Game rosters in an upcoming draft, which will be aired on ESPN on July 8.

The remaining eight starters for the All-Star Game will also be announced on Monday.

While Clark has struggled recently with her jumpshot, she has recorded four double-doubles while averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and five rebounds over nine games this season.

Clark also became the fastest to reach 350 assists in WNBA history, which came during the team’s opening win against the Chicago Sky when she notched a triple-double. She tallied 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Also, Clark became the fastest point guard in WNBA history to reach 250 rebounds in her career, needing just 44 games to accomplish the feat.

Clark has been dealing with some injuries this season, though, as she is currently dealing with a groin injury. She missed her second straight game on Friday and her seventh overall this season.

Clark’s latest injury was announced on Thursday, when she didn’t suit up against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, just hours before the Fever were due to face No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday night, it was announced Clark wouldn’t be playing again.

The Fever play Collier and the Lynx on Tuesday for their next scheduled game. They also have tough tests on Thursday and Saturday this week with games against the Las Vegas Aces and Sparks, respectively.

The Fever sit at 8-8 for the season and rank seventh among all WNBA teams in the standings.

