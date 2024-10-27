Fever part ways with Christie Sides as Caitlin Clark emerges as top star

The Indiana Fever made a major change on Sunday following a 20-win season, a playoff appearance and the emergence of Caitlin Clark onto the professional scene.

The Fever announced it had parted ways with head coach Christie Sides.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” said Kelly Krauskopf, the president of basketball operations.

“While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

Sides was 33-47 in two seasons as head coach.

CAITLIN CLARK VS ANGEL REESE DRAMA MAY SOON GO ON IN 2 LEAGUES AT ONCE AND IT COULD GET WAY MORE INTENSE

The Fever position was Sides’ first head coaching job in her WNBA career. She spent several years as an assist with the Chicago Sky before she was on the bench for the Fever in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. She then was an assistant for the Atlanta Dream before getting the Fever gig in 2023.

The move appeared to be part of a larger restructuring in the organization that had been going on since the Fever exited the playoffs.

Krauskopf returned to the Fever as the president of basketball operations and then the team hired amber Cox as chief operating officer and general manager.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever will definitely need to make an offseason splash to continue to improve upon a team that surprised the league behind Clark’s emergence.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.