Fever ‘need an enforcer’ after Caitlin Clark hard foul, NBA star Draymond Green says

The incident between Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark sparked a hot take from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Saturday.

Carter drew criticism from social media for her hip-check of Clark. But Green was more concerned about the players around the former Iowa standout.

Green, who was suspended during the 2023-24 NBA season due to an in-game incident, wrote on Instagram that the Fever need an enforcer.

“Indiana better go invest in an enforcer… FAST!” he wrote in the comments section of an ESPNW post.

Others on social media agreed with Green’s take. Carter herself liked a post on X that suggested the Fever have no one to stick up for Clark in situations like those.

“Indiana Fever got no killers fr man. If this happened to Steph Curry I promise Draymond Green going federal lol. Somebody touch Luka like this and PJ, DJJ, anybody sliding. They don’t have an enforcer? Lol,” Complex’ Kameron Hay wrote on X.

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons also wondered where Clark’s teammates were.

But Carter, who didn’t answer any questions about the incident, wrote back to Parsons on Sunday that she was “cool” with Clark’s teammates.

“We grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer,” she added. “Man, gtfoh. Hoop up or shut up.”

Clark told reporters that she didn’t want to retaliate against any Sky players and possibly hurt her team’s chances of winning the game.

“I wasn’t expecting that, but it’s just, ‘Respond, calm down and let your play do the talking.’ It is what it is,” she said of the Carter incident, via the Indy Star.

