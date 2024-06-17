Fever knock off Sky for 2nd time as Caitlin Clark drains clutch 3-pointer

Caitlin Clark encountered another physical defense during the Indiana Fever’s hotly contested matchup with the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Indianapolis. But Clark still managed to score 23 points and helped lead Indiana to a second consecutive victory.

Clark’s teammate Aliyah Boston delivered another strong performance as she recorded her third consecutive double-double. The Fever improved to 5-10 on the season.

Chicago guard Chennedy Carter, who faced criticism after delivering a hard foul against Clark during the first Fever-Sky matchup of the season, ended the afternoon with 18 points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On June 1, Carter made a basket late in the third quarter. She then shifted to defense and began guarding Clark, who was attempting to get open to receive an inbound pass. Reese faced some criticism for appearing to celebrate after Carter committed the foul.

While referees determined Carter committed a common foul, the WNBA later upgraded it to a flagrant 1 violation after a review. Reese was also fined for not fulfilling her postgame media obligations.

WNBA STAR ARIKE OGUNBOWALE EXPLAINS DECISION TO WITHDRAW FROM OLYMPIC TEAM POOL AFTER CAITLIN CLARK SNUB

But at one point during Sunday’s game, Carter appeared to show some sportsmanship by helping Clark stay upright. There were several heated moments during the rematch, including Clark smacking Dana Evans’ arm after Evans hooked Clark in the first half.

In the third quarter, Reese’s right arm hit Clark in the head. Officials reviewed the play and upgraded it to a flagrant 1.

Fans cheered Carter and Reese each time either drew a foul. Reese nearly lost her temper when she was called for No. 5. The refs assessed a delay of game warning when Reese threw the ball back and continued arguing as she walked up the court.

The game itself came down to the wire, once again.

Clark nailed a deep 3-pointer with less than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Indiana would go on to build a 47-43 lead with a 12-6 run to close the first half. Marina Mabrey scored eight points in a 12-4 spurt to open the second half to give the Sky a 55-51 lead.

But the Fever charged back, taking a 58-57 lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining in the game, and the Fever eventually celebrated a 91-83 win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.