Fever GM irate over Caitlin Clark’s treatment after latest incident: ‘It needs to stop!’

Indiana Fever general manager Lin Dunn and head coach Christie Sides expressed anger over the treatment of Caitlin Clark, which came to a head Saturday against the Chicago Sky.

Clark was hip-checked by guard Chennedy Clark and was tangled up with Angel Reese late in the game during the Fever’s 71-70 Commissioner’s Cup victory.

The 2024 No. 1 draft pick brushed the drama off in a postgame press conference but found defenders in Dunn and Sides.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions!” Dunn wrote in a post on X. “It needs to stop! The league needs to “cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!”

Sides told reporters she was sending tapes to the league office.

“I’m trying not to get fined,” Sides said. “I’m just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league and these plays. Hopefully, they’ll start to, you know, take a better look at some of the things we see happening or we think is happening.

“Just more happy Caitlin handled it the way she did. It’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or a foul call. She’s continuing to fight through that. Appreciate that from her, really proud of her for doing that.”

The WNBA didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Earlier in the week, Clark had a confrontation with Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians. Clark bumped into Vivians moments after making a 3-pointer, and the two players started jawing at one another.

After the loss against the Storm, Clark acknowledged the physicality she had faced.

“I feel like I’m getting hammered, I don’t know,” she said.

