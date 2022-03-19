Feminists protesting Lia Thomas say they are politically homeless: ‘Democrats don’t care about women’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ATLANTA – A group of feminists protesting outside the women’s NCAA swimming championships told Fox News they have “walked away” from the Democratic Party and believe many others have as well.

“I was historically liberal. I would say I’m politically homeless now because I don’t think the Democrats care about women and girls,” one activist with the group Save Women’s Sports told Fox News.

The women’s advocacy group has been outside Georgia Tech’s athletic center protesting transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competing in the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships since Wednesday.

“Feminism has become so muddied, much like the term Democrat has become so muddied. It’s practically lost all meaning,” Amy E. Sousa, one of the leaders of the group and a self-described “radical feminist,” told Fox News.

“I am a lifelong registered Democrat who ultimately feels politically homeless,” Sousa added. “With the whole Biden election, I began to feel more and more disenfranchised from Democrats as a party, and I began to feel more and more that they did not represent my beliefs or my views.”

She went on to say Biden’s executive order to prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity was “a slap in the face” and “from that moment I really haven’t known how to categorize myself politically.”

Another member of Save Women’s Sports said, “I always voted as a liberal, from 18 to 39. I registered Republican in 2020 after two politicians told me they did not want my vote because of my stance on the rights for women and girls.”

The group believes in sex-based rights and doesn’t agree with many moves made by Democrats to include biological males into women’s activities.

“They wanted to put men in prisons and men on sports teams and in my daughter’s school, so that’s why I decided I cannot be a part of this party anymore — that doesn’t even recognize my sex class,” the woman continued.

Another woman said she believes many others will abandon the Democratic Party due to its positions on women’s issues.

“I know a lot of historically liberal people, especially parents, who have felt like they needed to walk away from the Democratic Party,” she said. “I don’t know who they’re going to be voting for in the next elections. I think that we’re going to have a lot of people walking away really.”