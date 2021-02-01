Female athlete speaks out against new Biden executive order on gender identity

Idaho State University runner Madison Kenyon spoke out against President Biden’s new gender identity executive order Monday, citing her experience competing against transgender athletes as the reason for signing onto a recent lawsuit against the administration.

BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER SAYS SCHOOLS SHOULD INCLUDE TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN GIRLS’ SPORTS

During an interview with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends, Kenyon appeared with her lawyer Christiana Holcomb to discuss how her past competitions against “biological males” were both “frustrating and “unmotivating.”

Holcomb explained that Biden’s executive order sends a message to her client and other female athletes that they “don’t matter to this administration.”

She added that federal law is “very clear” about having separate sporting sections for women to ensure that they can be “champions” and maintain a “fair” and “level playing field.”

On March 30 of last year, Gov. Brad Little of Idaho signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which made Idaho the first state to ban transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The act, which was supported by Kenyon and her teammate Mary Marshall, was heavily criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union who called on the NCAA to pull all future events from the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The act is likely to be reversed due to the Biden administration’s executive order, which is known as the Executive Order on Preventing and Combatting Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.

In a statement, the administration said “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports.”