FedEx Field to become coronavirus testing site as Maryland cases top 200

FedEx Field, the home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, will become a COVID-19 testing site amid the increase in coronavirus cases in the area, the franchise announced Saturday.

Maryland National Guard was seen in the parking lot outside the stadium setting up tents as the health department in Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland partner to create a screening system for the Landover, Md., site.

“The Prince George’s Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health are designing what will be a limited closed pilot program for screening that we hope to stand-up, by registration only, over the next week,” Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrook said in a statement Friday. “The goal for the site is to become a testing location in the future.”

The National Guard said the tents seen outside the stadium were a first step in “larger effort to establish clinics where initial health screenings will be conducted and eventually where onsite testing will take place once that option becomes fully available,” according to FOX 5 DC.

Maryland reported 50 more coronavirus cases and three deaths Sunday, according to FOX 5 DC. Most of the cases were reported in Montgomery County. Prince George’s County has 40 cases.

Maryland has at least 200 coronavirus cases.