FBI warns South American crime groups targeting star athletes in burglaries: report

South American organized crime groups were reportedly behind the break-ins at the homes of professional athletes over the course of recent months.

The FBI warned professional sports leagues about the targeted home invasions in a Liaison Information Report, ABC News reported Monday.

The report said the groups conduct “physical and technical surveillance” to prep for the burglaries. They use social media to get an idea of where and when a person will gone from their home, and then they make their mark.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The so-called “perception” that the athletes may have designer goods, expensive jewelry and cash make them targets, according to the report. The “organized theft groups” reportedly robbed the homes of at least nine professional athletes.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report stated, according to ABC News.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for comment.

NBC OMITS ‘REDSKINS’ FROM EX-STAR QB’S JERSEY AS JAYDEN DANIELS SETS FRANCHISE MARK, DRAWS FAN BACKLASH

NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow have all been the target of burglaries in recent months. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was also burglarized recently.

The NFL issued a security alert to players about home burglaries in November, according to the NFL Network.

Sources told the network at the time it was believed a South American crime organization was behind the string of robberies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s legit,” a source told the NFL Network last month. “It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s all over the country.”