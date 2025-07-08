Father of struggling Yankees shortstop confronts trash-talking Mets fan during Subway Series

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe’s struggles led to some trash talk by a New York Mets fan on Sunday afternoon in Queens.

Volpe’s father, Michael, was in earshot, and he made sure the heckler was addressed.

Before the signing of “God Bless America” at Citi Field during the Yankees’ 6-4 win over the Mets on Sunday, Michael was caught on video exploding on a Mets fan in between innings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The video showed what appeared to be his daughter Olivia trying to hold him back, but whatever the Mets fan said sent him over the edge. The expletive-laden retort from Michael showed he wasn’t happy at all with it.

Michael was repeating, “Let’s go!” to the Mets fan multiple times in the TikTok video that went viral.

AARON JUDGE LEFT BLOODIED AFTER ANTHONY VOLPE’S ERRANT TOSS IN YANKEE’S SIXTH STRAIGHT LOSS

“Bad mouthing my son. F— you. F— you,” he shouted back at the Mets fan.”

The Mets fan was seen standing up and pointing in Michael’s direction while others stood for the patriotic song.

It’s been a rough go for Volpe of late on the field, as he went 1-of-11 in the Yankees-Mets series. His lone hit was a home run on Saturday, when the Mets won 12-6 to take the series at home after winning the first game on Friday night.

The season has been a rollercoaster for Volpe, who is slashing .219/.296/.398 with 10 homers and 48 RBI over 89 games thus far. He is also third among MLB shortstops in errors this year with 11.

And one stat Yankees fans have been pointing at recently is Volpe leading MLB in runners left on base while at bat (176), meaning he hasn’t been able to get hits to bring players around the bases to score.

More stats show why that is the case this year, as Volpe is hitting just 1.96 (20-for-102) with runners in scoring position this season. He has had ample opportunities given his usual, middle-of-the-pack position in the Yankees’ lineup each night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is still an entire second half of the MLB season for Volpe to turn things around, but while Yankees fans have been vocal about their displeasure with his play of late, an opposing fan apparently took things too far to the point where his father did not want to hear it.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.