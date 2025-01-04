Father of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart dies after fall before Sugar Bowl

Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, died early Saturday morning from complications related to hip surgery he had after falling the day before the Sugar Bowl, the university confirmed.

Sonny Smart was injured in New Orleans on New Year’s Day before the start of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame, which had been postponed to the following day after a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street claimed the lives of at least 14 people and injured dozens more.

He died shortly after midnight surrounded by his family.

“Sonny fell while walking during the day on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans and fractured his hip. He was hospitalized and underwent hip surgery; unfortunately, complications arose. He fought valiantly but was unable to overcome his injuries,” the statement read.

“The Smart family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the Ochsner hospital and medical staff for the exceptional care provided to Sonny. Additionally, they ask for your continued prayers for those affected by the tragic events that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day.”

According to ESPN, Kirby Smart spent part of New Year’s Day at the hospital with his father after the Sugar Bowl was postponed. He returned shortly after Georgia’s 23-10 loss to Notre Dame.

Sonny Smart was a longtime high school football coach in Alabama and Georgia. He also played football at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.