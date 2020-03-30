Father of former NFL quarterback Bobby Hebert dies after coronavirus diagnosis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The father of former NFL quarterback Bobby Hebert died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his family said Saturday. Bobby Hebert Sr. was 81.

The Hebert family provided a statement to WWL Radio, where the former Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints quarterback works as a football analyst.

“Without my father I never would have been able to accomplish my dreams, I never would have made it to NFL,” the statement said. “He was the reason I made it. I owe everything to him. I remember when I played in my first game with the USFL in 1983, he turned to me and said, ‘We made it.’”

Hebert Jr.’s son posted a heartbreaking tweet showing pictures of him and his grandfather.

Earlier last week, Hebert Jr. described his father’s battle with the virus. He said his father was a “fighter” and had already been through colon cancer and multiple strokes.

“You can be tough and the virus can still overwhelm you,” he said on WWL Radio last week, adding that listeners should take the advice of health experts during this time.

“I’m kinda numb and shocked,” he said. “You get numb and then sometimes you don’t want to accept reality and what you’re dealing with.”