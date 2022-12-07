Father of Browns’ Tony Fields makes falling catch after his son tosses touchdown ball into the stands

Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II will likely remember Sunday’s game, but not the for the reason you may expect.

Fields’ father, Tony Fields Sr., made arguably the play of the day when he hauled in a leaping catch after his son tossed a football into the stands following his pick-6.

Fields Sr. seemed to be determined to make sure the touchdown ball did not end up in the hands of a Houston Texans fan.

In a video posted on social media, Fields Sr. is seen making a falling catch. Fields had just returned an interception for a touchdown and appeared to throw the ball to his father.

The second-year player out of West Virginia recorded three tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception in the 27-14 win over the Texans.

Fields took to Twitter to confirm that the fan who took the tumble in the stands was in fact his father.

“That ‘Browns fan’ is my pops,” the linebacker wrote.

Entering the game, Fields had just seven solo tackles on the season.

With just over ten minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Texans’ on their own one-yard line, Fields stripped the ball from quarterback Kyle Allen. Fields teammate, Denzel Ward picked the ball up and ran four-yards into the end zone to give the Browns a 14-5 lead.

The win gave the Browns their first two game win streak this season. Cleveland improved to 5-7 on the year.

The defense and special teams made big plays on Sunday to lift the Browns to victory, highlighted by Donovan Peoples-Jones 76-yard punt return in the second quarter.

However, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson largely struggled in his debut with the Browns against his former team. He completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 131 yards and threw one interception and no touchdowns.

Watson was traded from Houston to Cleveland in March as he faced more than two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Texas grand juries declined to bring charges against Watson, and he settled 23 of the lawsuits.

The NFL suspended Watson 11 games. He was also fined $5 million and had to undergo a mandatory treatment program after an independent arbitrator ruled that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Browns travel back to Ohio for a game against their division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 11.