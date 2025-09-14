Fantasy football expert Matthew Berry gives his NFL red and green flags heading into Week 2

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

“Overreaction Monday” has existed for decades, but sometimes those hot takes following Week 1 of the NFL season come to fruition throughout the season.

Maybe the Green Bay Packers are the best team in the NFL. Perhaps Daniel Jones has a resurgence. Is Keon Coleman the best receiver in the league?

Of course, football fans must wait 18 weeks to see what’s legitimate or not, but fantasy football expert Matthew Berry is sounding the alarm on one team and buying into the hype of another.

After getting rocked by the Indianapolis Colts 33-8 on Sunday, Berry said he is “officially nervous” about the Miami Dolphins.

“That was ugly, and their schedule after this week gets tougher,” Berry said to Fox News Digital. “They were such a disaster against the Colts that I need to see something from them against the [New England] Patriots, because if they lose to the Patriots, or even if they win, but the offense doesn’t look good, the way it did against the Colts – Tua [Tagovailoa] looked out of rhythm, Tyreek [Hill] and [Jaylen] Waddle didn’t do anything. It was really De’Von Achane who was the only one who sort of looked like what we expected. I think they could tear it all down sooner rather than later.”

Despite a tough loss on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Berry is betting on the Atlanta Falcons to cover their +4.5 spread against the Minnesota Vikings.

In fact, Berry will use that as one of his legs for DraftKings’ “Ghost Leg” promotion, where the app negates the losing leg of a three-or-more-leg parlay and pays out based on the winners, resulting in more than 160,000 additional winning parlays on the app.

“They’re turning losers into winners. A lot of people have the exact same thing happen where they hit all your legs of your parlay, except one, and your parlay loses. …” Berry said. “That happens to me just like it happens to sports bettors across the world. You do a parlay, you hit, you hit, you hit, and there’s one bad beat. I love it, I hope it’s super successful, and I hope DraftKings keeps it all year.”

“I get the games at home, and the Vikings have a good defense, and the Falcons lost in Week 1, but I thought the Falcons looked pretty good. I thought their defense played well, Baker [Mayfield]’s a gutty guy and kind of willed [the Tampa Bay Buccaneers] to a victory, but the truth is, if the Falcons’ kicker doesn’t miss that field goal at the end, it’s potentially a different outcome. When I do my DraftKings three-play parlay, I’m going to be taking the Falcons +4.5 as one of the legs.”

One team that Berry is now all-in on is the Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs convincingly last week in Brazil, 27-21.

“I thought [Justin] Herbert looked awesome, and more importantly, I thought he looked healthy. We heard hints that Herbert was going to use his legs more, that they were going to try to get him on the move more. They did that. So I’m in on the Chargers offense this year. Omarion Hampton is my fantasy ride-or-die, Keenan Allen is legit, Herbert is legit, [Ladd] McConkey is a stud. I’m in on the Chargers offense,” Berry said.

But Berry is holding his horses on the same Chiefs that the Chargers beat.

“The jury is still out. They didn’t look good for the second game in a row. But in fairness to the Chiefs, the coaching staff said Xavier Worthy was the centerpiece of their plan, and then he gets hurt three plays in. They don’t have a lot out there. So what does this offense look like when Xavier Worthy comes back and Rashee Rice comes off suspension?

“But this weekend, they’re at home against the Eagles – they don’t need to win, but if they get their ass kicked by the Eagles again, then you raise your eyebrows. I’m not ready to write the Chiefs off, but this Sunday will be very telling.”

