Fans storm court as Maryland upsets No. 3 Purdue, handing Boilermakers second straight loss

The Maryland Terrapins upset the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers Thursday night at home, handing Purdue its second straight loss as fans madly stormed the court to celebrate.

Maryland trailed 37-29 early in the second half but went on a 29-4 run to take down Purdue, 68-54.

It was the fourth top-25 win of the season for the Terrapins, but the first top-3 win since 2016.

And the Maryland faithful understood the assignment.

The Terrapins got 20 points from senior Jahmir Young to move to 9-6 in conference play.

“I knew we were going to win,” Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said. “This was not a surprise to me. This is an unbelievable program. It’s one of the best programs in the country. I thought it was important for the fan base and it was important for the students to just understand what this program is really all about.”

For Purdue, Thursday night was the second consecutive loss to an unranked opponent, with the Boilermakers going down against Northwestern on Sunday.

Purdue got 18 points from Zach Edey and Braden Smith but were outrebounded by Maryland, 35-23.

“We have to be tougher,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “You have to come in here and win the possession battle. You have to have more rebounds and fewer turnovers. Now you can start right there and work toward something. We didn’t do that. When you get on the road, and you have fewer possessions and now you don’t shoot well, oh that’s going to be a long night versus a quality team.”

Purdue is likely to slip further in the polls after dropping from No. 1 following its loss to Northwestern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report