Fans brawl on Petco Park concourse during Padres-Giants game over weekend

Petco Park was home to not one, but two fan fights during the San Diego Padres’ opening weekend matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The latest brawl came during Saturday’s game, where two fights broke out between male fans on the concourse, which started circulating on social media.

The video was posted by the X account @trevdawg27, who saw the brawl start while walking to the restroom. It begins with two men on the ground, one in a grey sweatshirt and the other in a brown T-shirt, wrestling while stadium security is telling them to “Stand down!”

Then, the video moves to two other men throwing punches at each other – one in a tan, long-sleeve shirt and the other wearing a Padres “City Connect” white jersey with tropical colors.

The man in the jersey ended up falling on his face during the fight, as a Petco Park 50/50 raffle worker sprinted in to try and break things up.

While trying to break that up, the brawl between the first two men began again, with the grey sweatshirt fan throwing punches at the one in the brown T-shirt, who was on the ground.

Security finally broke up both fights, and each party started to move away from the other.

These fights between fans came after a woman was seen slapping a man in the stands during an earlier game.

An argument was captured on video with the female Padres fan and the male Giants fan face-to-face arguing before the former slapped the latter across the face. That prompted the male fan to shove the female fan, though it didn’t get any more physical after that, with other fans in the middle of it.

These teams are rivals, as they both play in the NL West division. The Padres and Giants split the series, each leaving with 2-2 records when all was said and done.

However, these opponents on the field will face each other many more times throughout the 2024 campaign.

