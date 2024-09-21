Fan who caught Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run opts to keep baseball: report

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani made history Thursday night, becoming the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, but he won’t have the home run ball to remember it by.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported an unidentified fan decided to keep Ohtani’s 50-50 baseball from the Dodgers’ 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park Thursday night.

Fans who catch historic baseballs will usually return them to teams for perks, but selling such an item on the market could prove to be more valuable.

According to MLB.com, Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run hit during the 2022 season sold for $1.5 million at auction. But the most expensive baseball ever sold was Mark McGwire’s 70th home run baseball from the 1998 season. It sold the following year for $3 million.

Mish noted a special ball was used during Ohtani’s at bat, meaning the baseball was authenticated.

Another fan came close to catching the baseball (and possibly a big payday.) The Marlins broadcast showed the fan just out of reach, missing the ball — not once, but twice. The man reached over after Ohtani drove the ball out to the left side of the field and missed it. But the baseball bounced, giving him another chance. He missed again.

Ohtani hit three homers and stole two bases against Miami on his way to reaching the milestone. The win also secured a playoff spot for the Dodgers.

“It was something I wanted to get over as quickly as possible. And, you know, it’s something that I’m going to cherish for a very long time,” Ohtani said through an interpreter after the game.

