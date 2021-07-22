A minor league baseball fan’s proposal to a woman was not a grand slam by any means.

A viral video from last week’s Worcester Red Sox game saw a man pop onto the dugout, take a knee and ask the woman he was with to marry him. In a wild turn of events, the woman said, “No.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The woman stepped off the dugout and told her would-be beau, “I have to go.”

What’s the Word Massachusetts initially shared the video, which has been liked more than 20,000 times.

“The scene from Worcester is a tough one.”

MOLINA LIFTS CARDS TO 3-2 WIN OVER CUBS IN 10 INNINGS

The cringeworthy moment made its rounds on social media after it was played out in front of hundreds of fans at Polar Park in Massachusetts.

“The woman was horrified after the proposal. She ran up the stairs. The gentleman ran after her with two of his buddies,” one fan told 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I saw the whole thing. It was horrifying.”

Social media had its fun with the embarrassing moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some on social media thought it was a stunt. But it was unclear whether it was staged or not.