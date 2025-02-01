Famed NFL coach Tony Dungy shuts down speculation that he was considering Senate run

Tony Dungy is no stranger to making his political stances known, but that’s about as far as he’ll take it.

The former NFL coach has attended conservative rallies, including March for Life, and has been very open about his faith.

He even criticized Democrat nominee Kamala Harris in this past election cycle for her stance on abortion rights.

Earlier this week, a post on X surfaced that Dungy was considering a run for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat next year as a Republican.

But the rumor was unfounded, the NBC analyst said.

“Not sure where this idea came from but it didn’t come from me,” Dungy said.

“I love my home state of Michigan. I pray they will elect a Senator who honors the Lord and leads the people well. But I can assure you it won’t be me.”

Dungy then gave some pretty decent reasons as to why he won’t run.

“Number 1, I’m not a politician and Number 2 I live in Florida.”

Democrat senator Gary Peters will not be seeking a third term next year. He was first elected in 201 and won re-election six years later but in a much tighter race. He earned 49.9% of the vote against 48.2% by John James in 2020 after defeating Terri Lynn Land in convincing fashion, 54.6% to 41.3%.

Georgia is the other state that will have a Dem-held seat up for election in 2016, in a state won by President Donald Trump back in November.

Republicans have not won a Michigan U.S. Senate race in over 30 years, and Peters’ seat has been blue since 1972.

