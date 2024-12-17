Falcons snap 4-game losing streak in much-needed win over Raiders

The Atlanta Falcons‘ losing streak has finally come to an end, as Kirk Cousins & Co. picked up a much-needed win over the Las Vegas Raiders, 15-9, on Monday night.

Atlanta moves to 7-7 on the year, which is massive considering the tight NFC South race at the moment. Meanwhile, the Raiders continue to fall at 2-12.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but at this point in the season, with three games remaining after this one, a victory is a victory.

The Falcons’ offense didn’t see the breakout performance it might have wanted, but at least Cousins threw his first touchdown for the first time in five games.

It was Drake London hauling in a 30-yard pass to get Atlanta on the board first, snapping a streak where Cousins had eight interceptions to zero touchdowns thrown.

But it was the only time the Falcons were able to find the end zone, as many drives stalled in Raiders territory leading to field goal attempts from Younghoe Koo.

Koo was 2-of-3 on his attempts, but that would only make 13 points on offense.

On defense, the Falcons were having their way with Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was making the start against his former team in place of the injured Aidan O’Connell.

As the Falcons stopped the run game – they allowed 65 total yards all game with Sincere McCormick ruled out with an injury early on – Ridders was forced to throw and he tossed an interception while being sacked three times.

Atlanta was also able to make Alexander Mattison fumble, as they continued to make plays to flip the field.

But this game, though a slog, ultimately came down to the final play off Ridder’s hands as Las Vegas had the ball down six needing a touchdown and extra point to win it.

Ridder threw two Hail Mary’s to the end zone, but the first one went incomplete and Falcons star safety Jessie Bates III was the recipient of the final one to secure the victory.

So, on the stat sheet, Cousins was only 11-for-17 with 112 yards. He also threw another interception to go along with his touchdown.

For the Falcons, the ground game was superior, with Bijan Robinson carrying it 22 times for 125 yards and Tyler Allgeier adding 43 yards on 12 carries.

As for the Raiders, Jakobi Meyers was the leader in receiving yards with 59 to account for a big chunk of Ridder’s 208 yards on 23-of-38 passing. Ameer Abdullah, the lone touchdown scorer for the Raiders, also had seven catches for 58 yards.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.