Falcons should ‘roll the dice’ and start Michael Penix Jr amid Kirk Cousins struggles, Super Bowl champ says

The Atlanta Falcons fell out of first place in the NFC South division on Sunday following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has come under fire for his play in recent weeks. He has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 9 and has eight interceptions. In that span, the Falcons have been on a four-game losing streak.

The pressure has only increased since then and the calls for Atlanta to start rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. have only increased.

“You have to find a way to shake up things,” Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden said on “CBS Sports HQ” after Atlanta’s loss. “Six games into the season, you were 6-3, sitting atop the division…. Can’t put all the blame on Kirk Cousins. But in terms of turnovers, there lies the issue…. His four-game losing streak, (he’s had) zero touchdowns, eight interceptions. That’s not winning football… I think now is the time to roll the dice and bring the young kid out into the lineup.”

McFadden added that the Falcons’ schedule contained winnable games in the final few weeks. But if Atlanta wanted to “shake things up,” now would be the time to do so with the Raiders coming up on the schedule.

Cousins started the season hot. The win over Dallas put Atlanta at 6-3 on the season. He also threw four touchdown passes in a single game twice this season.

The Falcons have the edge over the Buccaneers as they’ve beaten them in both matchups this year.

The veteran quarterback has 3,396 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes this season. But, he leads the NFL in interceptions with 15.