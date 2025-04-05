Falcons legend Julio Jones announces retirement from NFL after 13 seasons

Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons on Friday.

Jones, 36, is the Falcons’ franchise leader in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896) and is second to only Roddy White in touchdowns (60).

“I’m announcing my retirement. I started when I was 8 years old from Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride,” Jones wrote in a statement.

“I’d like to thank my family through this whole process as my support system. With them, none of this could have been possible.”

Jones was drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Alabama. He played 10 seasons with the Falcons and was named to the Pro-Bowl seven times and was an All-Pro selection five times.

Jones spent one season each with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles following his 10-year run with the Falcons. Jones last played in 2023 with the Eagles and didn’t play in 2024.

Jones caught 914 passes for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns across his NFL career.

“I’m making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta,” Jones said in his statement. “Thank you man, I appreciate y’all. It’s nothing but love. I’m doing this on 404 day — it was a hell of a ride. … This was for the city, man, I appreciate you all.”

“Also want to thank the other ball clubs out there as well, organizations. Tennessee, thank you for the opportunity. Tampa, thank you for the opportunity. Eagles, thank you for the opportunity.”

