Falcons’ Kyle Pitts sends cryptic tweet, quickly deletes it: ‘It’s about to get scary in Atlanta’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons superstar tight end Kyle Pitts had social media in a frenzy on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pitts, who is represented by the same agent as quarterback Deshaun Watson, sent out a tweet saying, “It’s about to get scary in Atlanta” before quickly deleting it once it caused an uproar.

After realizing what he did, Pitts sent out another tweet saying that the deleted one was in reference to the Falcons signing cornerback Casey Hayward.

PETA URGES NFL TO CALL AUDIBLE ON TERM ‘HORSE-COLLAR TACKLE’

As a rookie last year, Pitts hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards, but only scored one touchdown.

Watson is reportedly deciding between the Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. If he chooses to join Pitts in Atlanta, the Falcons would have to trade Matt Ryan as soon as Thursday because he is owed $7.5 million if he is on the roster on Friday. Regardless, the Falcons would absorb $40 million in dead money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the Falcons land Watson, they will become immediate contenders in the NFC.

The last time Watson played, in 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, to go along with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.