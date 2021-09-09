Falcons’ Kyle Pitts living his dream: ‘I’ve been wanting to play in the NFL my whole life’

Kyle Pitts made history in the spring when the Atlanta Falcons chose him with the No. 4 pick of the NFL Draft. It was the highest a tight end has ever been selected in NFL history.

As the Falcons currently go through an ebb in their franchise’s history, Pitts is relishing the chance to become a fully-fledged NFL player. It’s everything he’s ever dreamed of.

“I’ll be very excited,” Pitts said Wednesday, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve been waiting my whole life. I’ve been wanting to play in the NFL my whole life.”

Pitts will immediately be the focal point of a new offense helmed by new head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone. Quarterback Matt Ryan lost Julio Jones via a trade with the Tennessee Titans but will still have Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage to throw to as well.

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass during warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There’s a ton of expectations for Pitts coming into his first season as a pro. He had a standout junior season at Florida with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. The young stud said he doesn’t even bother with any kind of media.

“I haven’t read an article since my freshman year of high school,” he said in a profile on the team’s website. “I don’t read the media. I don’t listen to the expectations. I know what coach [Arthur] Smith and coach [Justin] Peelle expect from me and what’s going on in this building and my immediate circle, so that’s what I take care of and listen to.”

Pitts and the Falcons start their season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 12.