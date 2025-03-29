Falcons’ Kirk Cousins sparks trade rumors with trip to Cleveland

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins’ offseason travels sparked speculation online about which NFL team the veteran could suit up for next season.

Cousins, 36, was pictured Thursday posing with fans at several different establishments in Cleveland, including a Chipotle in the suburb of Westlake.

The photos were posted on X, and Cousins didn’t attempt to hide his visit, even commenting about his Chipotle order was.

“Salad with double chicken never fails me,” he wrote.

Cousins was also photographed at another restaurant in Avon, Ohio.

The speculation linking Cousins to the Browns comes amid Cleveland’s uncertainty at the quarterback position.

After Deshaun Watson ruptured his right Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, it remains unclear whether he will miss the entire 2025 season. He was initially injured during an October game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he ruptured his Achilles a second time in January.

Earlier this month, the Browns reworked Watson’s contract to clear cap space before the start of the new league year. According to The Associated Press, the restructuring cleared nearly $36 million in cap space.

The photos of Cousins in Ohio followed Sports Illustrated’s reporting that the veteran signal-caller will not waive his no-trade clause until after the draft to avoid being in a similar situation as last offseason.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, but the team made the shocking decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick of the draft. Penix eventually took over the starting role.

The Falcons finished the season 8-9, but missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.