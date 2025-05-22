Falcons’ Jeff Ulbrich ‘felt nothing but support’ from team after his son prank called Shedeur Sanders

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, sparked controversy after he got his hands on Sheduer Sanders’ phone number from his father’s computer before the start of the NFL Draft.

Jax dialed the number to prank call Sanders during the draft.

The NFL subsequently fined the Falcons assistant coach $100,000. The league also issued the Falcons a $250,000 fine.

The situation sparked some debate about whether Ulbrich, in his second stint with Atlanta, would be dismissed from his job. But Ulbrich said he was never concerned his job was at risk.

“In all honesty, I never went there, but I felt nothing but support from the organization in every single way, from the people that worked the line in the cafeteria to [owner] Mr. [Arthur] Blank himself, all of them,” Ulbrich told ESPN Wednesday.

Ulbrich handled various assistant coaching roles from 2015-2020 during his first stint with the Falcons. Head coach Raheem Morris, also in his second stint with the team, brought Ulbrich back to Atlanta in January to fill the defensive coordinator opening.

The Falcons fired former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake shortly after the regular season ended.

“I felt great support from him. It was one of the biggest reasons, in all honesty, that I came back here because of the organization and what I think of this building,” Ulbrich added.

Ulbrich said he still hasn’t decided on discipline for his son.

“We’re still working through that, but it was a challenge for our family,” Ulbrich said. “But it’s a challenge that everyone in our family’s up for. And like I said, it’s going to make my son better because of it.”

During a news conference last month, Ulbrich said Jax’s actions were “absolutely inexcusable.” He also said he was unaware his son was responsible for the prank call until after the draft, but he was “shocked” when he did learn of the development.

