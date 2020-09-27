Falcons fans fume after team blows big lead in loss for second straight game

The Atlanta Falcons on Sunday became the first team in NFL history to lose consecutive games after leading by 15 or more points, blowing a win against the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons had a 26-10 victory going into the fourth quarter when the Bears changed from Mitchell Trusbisky to Nick Foles. Foles would throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and help the Bears to a 30-26 victory.

It’s the second straight game where the Falcons have blown a lead. Atlanta lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 after leading 29-10 at halftime, then 39-24 in the fourth quarter.

Falcons fans were not happy after the loss.

Matt Ryan finished the game 19-for-38 with 238 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Todd Gurley and Brian Hill each had a rushing touchdown.

Foles was 16-for-29 with 188 passing yards and even had an interception. Trubisky was subbed out after going 13-for-22 with 128 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Chicago moves to 3-0 even with the drama at quarterback. Atlanta falls to 0-3 and the hot seat Dan Quinn is now scorching. The Falcons will have a decision to make before their fourth game.