Falcons end practice early after fights, Jalen Dalton asked to leave: reports

The Atlanta Falcons ended their fourth day of training camp early Saturday after two separate fights broke out on the field, resulting in defensive tackle Jalen Dalton being asked to leave, according to multiple reports.

Dalton, who was released by the New Orleans Saints in May, was dismissed from practice after swinging at offensive tackle Germain Ifedi following a drill, The Athletic reported. Not long after, Anthony Rush knocked center Jonotthan Harrison to the ground after hitting him from behind.

But Rush made light of the situation after the short session.

“It was all about lunch. They took all the forks and stuff, so I had to eat with my hands. I didn’t like that too much,” Rush said, according to the outlet. “I had to get the last piece of grilled chicken, so I wasn’t too happy about that.”

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported that head coach Arthur Smith “was not pleased” after the Dalton incident, but he later praised the team for its competitiveness in his comments to the media.

“Nobody did anything really that dumb,” Smith said. “I would much rather have guys you have to pull back than you have to push. They’re competitive as hell. We are having so much fun working with these guys it’s unbelievable.”

The Falcons are facing low expectations this season, which Smith addressed after Friday’s practice.

“Just go do a Google search, go look and see what they thought of the iPhone coming out if you want to humor yourself,” he told reporters. “It’s hard to find good comedy these days. Go back and look at those predictions if you want real comedy.”

Just six seasons after reaching the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history, the Falcons are listed at 250-1 to reach the next Super Bowl, longer odds than every team but one, the Houston Texans.

