Falcons’ Calvin Ridley will miss Sunday’s game vs. Jets due to ‘personal matter’

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss the team’s Week 5 game with the New York Jets in London, the Falcons announced Thursday.

Ridley will miss the game due to a “personal matter.” The statement said the organization is “in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter.”

Ridley and fellow wideout Russell Gage, who is dealing with an ankle injury, will leave quarterback Matt Ryan without his top two targets. The former NFL MVP will rely heavily on rookie tight end Kyle Pitt and veteran Hayden Hurts. Do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson has turned into a key part of the offense as well through the team’s first four games.

Patterson, who is third on the team with 22 targets, is second on the Falcons in receptions (18) and receiving yards (235). Last week against the Washington Football Team, Patterson totaled three TDs in a losing effort.

Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe are expected to carry the load at wide receiver.