Falcons’ Bijan Robinson reveals secret sauce behind explosive plays, reviews rookie season

Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson finished his first season in the NFL with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns as his team missed out on the playoffs.

Robinson impressed NFL fans during the season with his explosiveness.

Against the Carolina Panthers at home, Robinson caught a pass from Desmond Ridder, made a move and took the ball to the end zone. Against the Green Bay Packers, Robinson took a pitch and juked a few defenders on his way for first down and more.

“Most of the stuff that I did was just off of instinct, and I’ll move just how I practice it — how I do different things,” he explained to Fox News Digital. “But when I look at it, I’m like, ‘Man, that’s a pretty special play right there. That’s pretty cool.’

“Even just like some of the 5-yard runs. I’m just like, ‘ALL right, that’s was pretty awesome.’ But, I mean, it’s just things we work on in practice every day. My coach has to put me in the most uncomfortable situations.

“So, when the game comes, it doesn’t surprise me, doesn’t shock me at all. I’ll be ready for anything. But when I do stuff like that in practice, that’s how it translates in the game.”

Robinson was among the nominees for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and though the Falcons finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season, he looked fondly on his first year in the league.

“It was definitely awesome. I think it was a great experience of learning, just understanding patience, understanding that everything happens for a reason,” he said. “Everything happens in God’s timing. For me, it was really fun to get to experience the highs of the season.

“But then, obviously, we had a lot of adversity. There was lows as well. I had to be present for both situations and not really take too much into it, but just understand that this league is hard no matter how much talent you have. You gotta execute the right ways on Sundays because everybody’s good in the NFL. For me, that was the biggest experience.

“I think, individually, it was definitely a fun season for me to go out there on that field and just use my God-given ability, and then He would get to deal with my teammates as well. So, it was cool.”

Robinson spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Courtyard by Marriott and its “The Ultimate Upgrade” contest. He unveiled the Super Bowl Suite at Allegiant Stadium, where two lucky fans will spend the night before the Super Bowl Feb. 11.

