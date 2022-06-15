‘Fake Klay Thompson’ banned from Warriors games after shooting hoops pregame

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A YouTube personality affectionately known as “Fake Klay Thompson” was banned from the Chase Center after getting past security and shooting hoops before the start of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 on Monday.

Dawson Gurley, who bears a striking resemblance to the Warriors sharpshooter, wrote about the ordeal on social media. He said he was able to get right past security and onto the court.

“At game 5 and @warriors just banned me for life from their arena,” Gurley wrote initially.

“Banned (because) I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?” he added.

Gurley posted the letter he received from Warriors security about his banishment.

On Tuesday, Gurley tweeted the Chase Center had “every right” to ban him.

“Im being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don’t want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it.”

Gurley dressed up as Thompson in the past Warriors’ NBA Finals runs and became known as the “Fake Klay Thompson.” He’s appeared in the crowd at Finals games and ring ceremonies.

The Warriors will look to win another NBA championship on Thursday in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on the road.