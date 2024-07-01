F1 star Lando Norris needles Max Verstappen after hard racing leads to collision

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris raced each other hard at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and it cost both of them a chance at a podium spot let alone a victory.

Norris was trying to make it around Verstappen with seven laps remaining. The two touched tires, causing Verstappen’s to puncture and fall off of the wheel. He was able to get to the pits quickly and ended up with a fifth-place finish. Norris, however, was forced to retire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two Formula 1 stars were battling for the top spot for a few laps. Norris accused Verstappen of making “dangerous” blocks. Norris was also given a time penalty right before the accident for exceeding track limits while trying to get around the Red Bull racer.

Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty for causing the accident with Norris.

The McLaren racer was unhappy with his result and needled Verstappen over the collision.

“You want to keep driving, and if I got back to the pits in a better way I could have probably gone out and got some points, but the car was too badly broken. I don’t know what I’m meant to say. I did all I could, I gave a fair, respectful, on-the-edge battle, but that’s not what I got in return,” he said via the F1’s website.

NASCAR STAR BRAD KESELOWSKI REVEALS HE WAS PUSHED TO FOCUS ON RACING OVER GIRLS AND DRINKING

“It’s not for me to say, it’s for him to say something,” he added. “I did nothing wrong – he was the one in the wrong, so he’s the one that should say something, not me.”

Verstappen said he would have to review the incident again.

“Of course we will talk about it,” he said of him and Norris. “At the moment I think it’s not the right point, it’s better to just let things cool off, I think ideally. But besides that, I’m more annoyed also with just how the performance of the race was, the mistakes that we made that normally we don’t make.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

George Russell won the race. It was the Mercedes driver’s second win of his career. Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finished in second and Carlos Sainz took home third.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.