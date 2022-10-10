Ezekiel Elliott’s explicit take on Cowboys’ quarterback controversy: ‘We’re used to the disrespect’

Cooper Rush’s success in Dallas amid Dak Prescott’s absence has sparked a debate from some around the Cowboy’s quarterback room, but star running back Ezekiel Elliott says the team isn’t concerning themselves with any “outside noise.”

The Cowboys won their fourth straight on Sunday with a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams as Rush remained undefeated since taking over the starting job following Prescott’s Week 1 hand injury.

“A game like this, it wasn’t the prettiest, but the defense and the special teams did what they had to do to win,” Prescott admitted after the game.

While Dallas’ defense has undoubtedly been the biggest factor in the Cowboys’ success, Rush’s solid performance over the last four weeks has merited questions about what will happen when Prescott is ready to return.

“We’re the Cowboys, we’re used to the disrespect,” Elliott told the NFL Network over talk of any quarterback dilemma. “People always got something to say about us. But, I mean, f— ’em.”

“All we care about is what’s in this locker room and what’s in our building. We don’t really care about the outside noise.”

Prescott said Sunday he is “day-to-day” with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand. But owner Jerry Jones dispelled the rumors Sunday, reaffirming that “Dak is our guy.”

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point.”

There is no telling if Prescott will be available for next week’s game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. According to the NFL Network, he’s still dealing with soreness and swelling but will be re-evaluated by doctors on Tuesday.

