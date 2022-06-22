Ex-Yankees pitcher Kyle Farnsworth shows off incredible body transformation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Farnsworth could have always struck anyone out during his MLB career, and now he could strike people out and take their lunch money.

Farnsworth was a longtime relief pitcher who played in the majors from 1999 to 2014. He played for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers among other teams during that span. Since then, he’s been hitting the gym hard.

The 46-year-old showed off his incredibly ripped physique in a photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“Very rare gym bathroom selfie. 4 days out to my first body building competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs!” he wrote on the social media network.

Farnsworth posted a photo on his Instagram last month, revealing he was getting ready for a bodybuilding competition in Orlando. The former pitcher has clearly put in the work and absolutely transformed his physique.

“Very excited to be apart of the Sheri Classic and to see what I can do. I will be competing in the novice Classic Physique class. I have always wanted to do one and it’s never to old to start. When you are a competitor you have to find things to compete in,” he wrote in the post. “It’s grind time now.”

Farnsworth was a reliable reliever for the most part of his career.

In 893 appearances, he had a 4.26 ERA with 963 strikeouts.