Ex-WWE star Melina reported ‘safe’ after concerns over whereabouts amid Los Angeles wildfires

Former WWE star known as Melina was reported “safe” on Sunday after concerns were raised over her whereabouts amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires during the week.

A Matter of Pride Wrestling, which initially expressed fears over the former pro wrestling, offered an update on social media.

“We’re relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us,” the pro wrestling company wrote on X.

Melina Perez 45, was born in Los Angeles and got into the pro wrestling world in 2001.

She burst onto the WWE scene when she appeared on “Tough Enough” in 2002 in hopes of earning a roster spot. While she didn’t win the spot, she later was the valet for the MNM tag team of Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury.

She had a successful singles run as she was the WWE Women’s Champion three times and the WWE Divas Champion twice.

Perez also competed for the National Wrestling Alliance and TNA Wrestling.

She wrestled from 2001 to 2021.

The Los Angeles wildfires have killed more than a dozen people and left thousands of structures and acres of land burned.