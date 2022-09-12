FOX Sports 

Ex-WWE star Eva Marie shares harrowing experience from fire ant bites

Former WWE superstar Eva Marie revealed on social media she was hospitalized on Labor Day weekend after experiencing an allergic reaction from fire ant bites on her farm.

Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, posted a video on her TikTok account Saturday from inside the emergency room. The California native wrote she was in “anaphylactic shock.”

WWE diva Eva Marie speaks during the WWE, Facebook, Dosomething.org and GLAAD anti-bullying event at Kips Bay Boys &amp; Girls Club on Aug. 20, 2015 in New York City.
(Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

“When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER,” she captioned the video. “Anaphylactic shock.”

The video showed Marie’s skin red around her face, shoulder, neck and even down to her legs. She appeared to be hooked up to an IV while on the medical bed at the hospital.

“I love you guys I’m good now this was last week on Labor Day,” she wrote in the comments section of the video. “But all is well now.”

Fitness Expert and former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie in Times Square to celebrate the launch of Monster Energy’s new performance beverage REIGN Total Body Fuel on April 16, 2019, in New York City.
(Brian Ach/Getty Images for REIGN Total Body Fuel)

Marie, 37, signed with WWE in 2013 and appeared on the television series “Total Divas” at the same time and later appeared at WrestleMania XXX. Her first stint in WWE lasted until 2017, and she later returned in 2020 before she was let go.

Wrestler Eva Marie during a show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, as part of the WrestleMania Revenge Tour, the World Wrestling Entertainment European tour, on April 22, 2016.
(THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Marie has also appeared in the films “Hard Kill” and “Phoenix” as well as the TV shows “Paradise City” and “American Ninja Warriors Junior.”