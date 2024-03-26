Ex-WWE star could see Jason Kelce at WrestleMania but not for the long haul

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A.J. Francis is one of a handful of former football players who transitioned to pro wrestling and are currently at the top of their game in the sport.

Francis played in nine NFL games for the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins before training to become a pro wrestler and eventually earning a shot with WWE. He had two stints with WWE before being released and landing with Major League Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action (TNA).

As a former WWE competitor, Francis knows the company brings out big names for the event. Lawrence Taylor, Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle are among them.

Current WWE star The Miz floated the possibility of Jason Kelce doing something in WWE, possibly even taking part in WrestleMania 40 in some way, being that it is at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. He told TMZ Sports that Kelce would be “dangerous in a WWE ring.”

“I could see a lot of these guys do one off things,” Francis told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “… But that road life? Football players ain’t ready for it.”

Francis, who went by Top Dolla in WWE, explained that while football training is physically taxing, he’s on the road for most of his year while in pro wrestling.

“I’m not home 20 days in a month as a wrestler,” he said. “I leave Thursday, I got a show Friday, I got a show Saturday, I got a show Sunday and if I’m lucky, I get to go home Monday. It’s just a completely different lifestyle

“The lifestyle of being a full-time professional wrestler — you got to love this s— man. People don’t be lovin’ it. They don’t love it. I love it. Yeah, (Jason) Kelce could have a match at WrestleMania this year. I’m 100% positive that he could. He could bring Travis and Taylor Swift — 100% positive that they could do that.

“But would you show up to RAW the next day? Would you show up to SmackDown on Friday? Would you show up to whatever the (next) pay-per-view is? It’s just a different lifestyle.”

There’s no guarantee the Kelces would show up in Philly or Cleveland for that matter to take part in the WWE festivities. But both NFL stars have shown to have great mic skills with speeches after the AFC Championships and the Super Bowl parade respectively.

For Francis, he’s set to take on Alex Kane at Major League Wrestling’s War Chamber on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

