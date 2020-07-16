Ex-Washington player Josh Norman tweets cryptic message about team's 'dark' past amid bombshell report rumors

As speculation about a bombshell report that could cause further problems for the embattled Washington NFL franchise grew Thursday, former Redskins cornerback Josh Norman tweeted out a cryptic message about the organization.

The 32-year-old Pro Bowler revealed little in the post about his former team but hinted at “dark” past days. Local reporters had warned of a story that could spell more trouble – outside of the Redskins’ name and logo controversy.

“Look Don’t ask me NO QUESTIONS,” the tweet began. “I will say this, what goes around comes around.. What’s done in the dark will surly come to the Light! God seems to always have a way of reposition his people at the right time & reveal Truths without saying a single – word.”

Norman spent three seasons in Washington after signing a five-year, $75 million deal in April 2016. He was released in February this year and later signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder announced early last week that the team would be retiring the Redskins name and logo amid pressure over their racial insensitivity.

But this week several local reporters sent out vague messages hinting at a bigger problem for the franchise.

“The warped and toxic culture of the Washington Football Team is about to be exposed in a sickening fashion . . . Again,” wrote CBS’ Jason La Canfora, a former team beat reporter.

“What’s coming is disappointing and sad,” NBC Sports’ Julie Donaldson also wrote.

The report had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.