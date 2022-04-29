Ex-Vikings running back Ed Marinaro lights up Packers fans, gets the hook while announcing draft pick

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL running back Ed Marinaro stole the show in the first stages of the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas Friday night.

Marinaro was chosen to announce the pick for his former team, the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were choosing at No. 42 as Marinaro approached the podium to deliver a long and awkward speech.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We didn’t have this many people when I played in the Super Bowl,” Marinaro said, adding he hoped fans “appreciated” his purple sport coat because it was difficult to find.

He then started to talk about his own draft experience and how it wasn’t like the thousands of fans who packed the NFL Draft Theater in Las Vegas this weekend.

TRAVON WALKER’S MESSAGE TO JAGUARS FRONT OFFICE AFTER PICKING HIM NO. 1: ‘YOU WON’T REGRET IT’

“I gotta be honest, they weren’t on the top of my list of teams I wanted to draft me. In fact, there was only one team I wanted to be drafted by less. But I’m not going to mention Green Bay,” he said.

Eventually, a producer had to come and remind him to stick to the script.

The 72-year-old played four seasons with the Vikings. He was selected No. 50 overall in the second round of the 1972 draft. He ran for 1,007 yards on 306 carries and four touchdowns. He also played for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After all of that, Minnesota drafted cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. out of Clemson.