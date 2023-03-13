Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant gives fans behind-the-scenes look at her steamy content on social media

Former UFC star Paige VanZant gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her photo shoot for the next bit of content she will be releasing for her OnlyFans website.

VanZant posted an Instagram video on Saturday showing herself posing in multiple positions as her camera crew took the necessary snaps for the mixed martial artist.

She posed in barely-there outfits and lacy lingerie and gave a shoutout to the team who did her makeup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

VanZant fought in four different MMA promotions before she got the opportunity in UFC. She made her debut at UFC Fight Night 57 and defeated Kailin Curran via technical knockout in November 2014. She won her first three fights before losing to Rose Namajunas in December 2015.

After the Namajunas loss, she went 2-3 in her last five fights. She last lost to Amanda Ribas in July 2020 via submission. Since then, she has dabbled with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and All Elite Wrestling.

VanZant has amassed more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram and more than 1.8 million TikTok. Her social media popularity allowed her to launch her personal fan page and release exclusive content on there.

EX-NEVADA STATE ATHLETIC COMMISSION CHAIR EXPRESSES REGRET OVER DANA WHITE’S SLAP LEAGUE: ‘I MADE A MISTAKE’

VanZant launched her OnlyFans site in September after initially launching her own personal page. She explained her decision in April when talking to MMA Fighting.

“I work hard for my body. I work hard for who I am, and there’s a side of me that’s extremely girly and feminine, and I get to share that on my fan site,” she told the website.

“Now I think it’s becoming a lot more acceptable. Before, the OnlyFans was seen more for just like porn stars. It was a little bit more X-rated, just the view from the public. Not saying that’s actually what people have on there, but I wanted to do it my own way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website and that’s what I’ve done.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

VanZant is married to MMA fighter Austin Vanderford.