Ex-UFC fighter Darren Till gets into post-match brawl following boxing debut

Darren Till’s boxing debut was marred by a post-fight brawl on Saturday night as the former UFC fighter picked up the first win of his new career via technical knockout.

Till fought Mohammad Mutie in Dubai at Social Knockout 3 in what was supposed to be a four-round fight. In the second round, Till and Mutie were exchanging shots when the British fighter caught Mutie in the back of the head.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The referee paused the match and then stopped it. Till was awarded the victory via TKO because Mutie “didn’t want to continue,” the promoter said, according to MMA Fighting.

Mutie then brought the fight after the bell. As he was being held back, Mutie caught Till with a kick. The brawl ensued with personnel from both camps trying to break the two fighters up.

TROUBLED BOXER RYAN GARCIA ‘HEADED TO REHAB’ AFTER RACIST REMARKS, EXPULSION FROM BOXING ORGANIZATION

“This is fighting, you get hit,” Till said after the bout, via MMA Fighting. “If you don’t wanna continue fighting, don’t be a fighter. He’s not a fighter. He’s not a real fighter. He’s a coward. And then, when I’m minding my own business, he comes and attack me.

“I’m so sorry. I’m not that guy. I’m a respectful guy. I love this sport. l love Dubai. I’ve been coming here since 2016, so I do want to apologize, but I was standing there minding my own business, and he came over to attack me with his team. I’ve got to defend myself. I’m really sorry about that, guys.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Till, who was 18-5 during his MMA career, said he is seeking to fight Jake Paul, Tommy Fury and Mike Perry in the future.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.