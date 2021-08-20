Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub helped rescue four young children from a deadly car crash in California last week after prosecutors said a suspect drove down the wrong way on a busy highway with the intent of killing the passengers in the vehicle, reports say.

Schaub, 38, recalled the harrowing story on his podcast “The Fighter and the Kid,” explaining that he was going out to dinner with his wife on Aug. 12 when he saw the crash site.

“There’s a 6- or 7-year-old on top of the car [waving for help], yelling for help and I’m like, ‘Babe, that’s a f—ing kid,'” he said, via MMAfighting.com “She’s like, ‘Just keep going,’ and I’m like ‘No, it’s a kid.’ Then he’s pointing down and there’s two other kids in the car.”

Schaub said he reached the car with another driver who stopped to help and that’s when he noticed more people inside the “mangled” vehicle.

“There’s two kids and there’s a bigger kid and he keeps going, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,’ and I go, ‘You’re not going to die, buddy, you’re not going to die.’ I tell the guy back up, so I grab the door but it’s mangled from the crash, so it’s intertwined with the car. So I break the window, we break some of the window out. It’s already broke, I’m not like f—ing Captain America, so I’m pulling all the shattered glass and I take the kid through [the window].”

It was at that point that Schaub said he noticed an adult female in the passenger seat who appeared dead. He said he tried to distract the young children from looking at the graphic scene.

According to KCAL9, the driver of the vehicle, who the ex-UFC fighter said he saw flee the scene, has since been identified at Cesar Iban Torres. He has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Aimee Garcia.

Torres is also facing several other charges including attempted murder, child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. According to the report, the four children in the car, ages 1 to 7, belonged to the suspect and victim.

Schaub said he reached out to the victim’s family and offered to help pay for the funeral services.