Ex-Turkish soccer player confessed to killing 5-year-old son in hospital, officials say

A former Turkish soccer player was arrested Thursday after he confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was hospitalized due to a possible coronavirus contraction, authorities said.

Cevher Toktas, 32, turned himself over to authorities and confessed to smothering his son, Kasim, with a pillow on May 4, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The young boy’s death was not initially believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19. His body was reportedly exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation.

Toktas told police he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him and turned himself in to authorities 11 days later because felt remorse, HaberTurk television reported.

The boy was admitted into a hospital in Bursa with a cough and fever on April 23 and later placed in isolation with his father.

The Bursa Office of the Prosecutor released a statement on behalf of Toktas, according to Goal.com.

“I pressed a pillow on my son who was lying on his back. For 15 minutes, I pressed down on the pillow without lifting it up. My son was struggling during that time. After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow. Then I yelled for doctors to help to draw any suspicions away from me,” the statement read.

“I never loved my younger son after he was born. I don’t know why I don’t love him. The sole reason why I killed him that day is because I didn’t like him. I don’t have any mental issues.”

No trial date has been set.

Toktas played in Turkey’s top-tier Super League for Hacettepe between 2007 and 2009. He was playing for an amateur club prior to his arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.