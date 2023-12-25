Ex-Steelers player says he ‘did not intend to lessen my white football brothers’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall suggested he may have regretted one of his recent controversial posts on social media on Saturday.

Mendenhall went viral in the NFL world when he took a shot at White people talking football and suggested a racial bowl game to replace the Pro Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Did not intend to lessen my white football brothers. But honestly, they know that..” Mendenhall wrote.

Mendenhall was on the Steelers during the 2008 season, when the team eventually went on to win the Super Bowl. His season was cut short due to injury. He was on the team when they went to the Super Bowl in 2010 against the Green Bay Packers, but he had a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter that set up a Packers touchdown.

FROM OUTKICK: MIKE TOMLIN ISN’T GOING ANYWHERE AND STEELERS VICTORY OVER THE BENGALS SHOWS WHY

However, he took exception to some of the analysis he was seeing online – specifically from White people.

“I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football,” he wrote. “Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur (sic) goat.”

BUFFALO BILLS DRILL LAST-MINUTE FIELD GOAL TO STAY HOT AGAINST LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Mendenhall followed up with another post later.

“Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game,” he wrote. “We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash? You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone.”

Mendenhall was a standout running back at Illinois before turning pro. He played for the Steelers from 2008 to 2012 before spending his final year in Arizona.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was on the Steelers when they defeated the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. It was Mike Tomlin’s first Super Bowl championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.