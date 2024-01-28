Ex-Providence coach Ed Cooley hit with vulgar chant in return to school

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ed Cooley did not receive a warm welcome back in Providence on Saturday afternoon.

Cooley left the Rhode Island school after 12 seasons to join their Big East rival in Georgetown.

Despite sending the Friars to seven March Madness tournaments since the 2011-12 season, the Friar Faithful let their voices be heard on how they felt about his departure.

Just as Saturday’s Providence-Georgetown game was set to kick off, fans in the arena hit their former head coach with a vulgar “F— Ed Cooley” chant.

It’s been quite a struggle for Georgetown over the last few seasons, once a perennial NCAA tournament contender.

Under Patrick Ewing, the Hoyas went 75-109 the past six seasons, making the tournament just once under the former star player.

Ewing was fired after Villanova blew out Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

“I was born and raised in the Providence College basketball program and am grateful to the college, its President Kenneth Sicard and its Athletic Director, Steve Napolillo, from whom I could not have received better support,” Cooley said when he left for Georgetown last March. I am blessed to have worked in this extraordinary conference with great players, coaches, athletic directors, and fans, and I look forward to my new opportunity.”

Cooley said he “plan[ned] on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District.”

However, it seems that the Hoyas’ previous struggles have filtered into this season. Cooley’s Hoyas entered the day at 8-11, but 1-7 in conference play.

